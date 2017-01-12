Cummings Lodge fire leaves 2 families homeless

Two families are now homeless following a fire earlier this afternoon which destroyed two homes in Cummings Lodge, Georgetown.

Reports indicate that at around midday, the two homes situated on Lot 328 Fifth Field South-East Cummings Lodge, Georgetown were gutted by a fire of unknown origin.

Inews understands that of the two homes, the fire erupted at the wooden structure situated behind the newer concrete home.

It quickly spread and caught on the two storey concrete building in front.



The home at the back is reportedly being rented by two brothers and at the time of the fire, no one was home in either of the two buildings.

The owner of the property, Roopnarine Sukhram, explained that he was told by neighbours that the fire started in the back building- which was the wooden house.

Sukhram and his two daughters occupied the two storey concrete building, which he said was fully furnished with all modern amenities.

Meanwhile, a neighbor related to reporters that they saw smoke coming from the wooden house and within 10 minutes, the fire spread onto the front house.

The woman noted that by the time the fire service arrived at the scene, the blaze had already engulfed the two buildings.

She noted that in addition to containing the fire, the firemen drenched the neighbours’ house during which many of their belongings got destroyed by the water. (Ramona Luthi)​