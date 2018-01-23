Cuban couple jailed for forging Canadian Permanent Resident Card

A Cuban couple who found themselves in hot water after a Caribbean Airline customer service representative realised that they were using a forged permanent Canadian Resident Card, were earlier today (Tuesday) jailed for the said crime.

Tahemiah Batista, 28 and Josiah Rodriguez, 29 were slapped with the charge by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

They admitted that on January 20 2018, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) with intent to defraud, they uttered to a Caribbean Airlines customer service representative one forged Canadian Resident Card in favour of themselves saying that it was issued by the Guyana Government.

According to the facts presented by Assistant Superintendent of Police Steven Telford, the defendants were outgoing passengers on a Canada-bound flight when the card given to the customer service representative was examined.

It was found to be fake. When questioned, Batista told Officers that her boyfriend gave her the card which he purchased online for US $2000. She further explained that she was unaware that it was fake.

Rodriguez also explained that he was unaware that the card that he purchased online was not authentic.

They were both jailed for 9 months and are expected to be deported after serving their prison sentences.