Crum-Ewing’s murder: “Grey Boy” committed to stand trial in High Court

…Magistrate reluctantly obeys DPP’s order, maintains insufficient evidence

By Kizzy Coleman

Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman on Monday reluctantly committed Regan “Grey Boy” Rodriguez to stand trial in the High Court for the 2015 murder of activist, Courtney Crum-Ewing, obeying the orders given to her by the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In tears, Rodriguez stood as Latchman disclosed to him that she was compelled to commit him for the murder even as her Court still maintains that there is insufficient evidence to do so.

According to Latchman, based on orders from a High Court Judge, she had to reluctantly comply having lost an appeal for a stay of execution, that is, a delay in carrying out a Court order in the matter.

Special Prosecutor in the case, Nigel Hughes spoke to this publication following the committal and noted that the DPP has the power to direct a Magistrate, and in this case, to direct Latchman in the matter.

In 2017, following the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into Crum-Ewing’s murder Magistrate Latchman had announced that the evidence presented to Court was not sufficient and a Prima Facie case was not made out against Rodriguez, thus declaring that he was free to go.

However, the DPP subsequently issued a letter to the Magistrate instructing her to reverse her decision and commit Rodriguez.

In part the letter stated “In accordance with section 72 (2) (ii) (a) of the Criminal Law (Procedure) Act, Chapter 10:01, I hereby remit to your Worship the above-mentioned matter and direct you to comply with Sections 65 and 66 of the Criminal Law (Procedure) Act, Chapter 10:01 with a view of committing the accused”.

Crum-Ewing was gunned down as he was at the time urging residents of Diamond to cast their ballots in the May 2015 elections.

He was shot once to the back of the head and twice to the stomach.