Cross-dresser died from injuries consistent with vehicular accident- PME

The post mortem examination (PME) done on cross-dresser Donneikel Campbell, called “Mogo”, who died on Sunday after he reportedly jumped into the path of a vehicle at Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara (WCD), gave the man’s cause of death “as multiple injuries due to a motor vehicle accident.”

According to information from the police, the PME was performed by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh this morning.

Campbell, was reportedly struck by motorcar PRR 5279, being driven by a 40-year-old resident of Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

This publication was informed that the motorcar was proceeding west along the southern carriageway when Campbell suddenly dashed across the road and into the path of the vehicle.

He was struck, and reportedly fell onto the roadway in an unconscious condition.

Having received severe head and other injuries to his body, Campbell was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), where he was admitted but later succumbed.

A breathalyser test showed no alcohol on the breath of the driver of the motorcar, who has since been taken into police custody.

The dead man’s family however, are of the view that his death was a murder made to look like an accident.

Campbell’s mother Shunay Gooding and other relatives had visited the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, where they were able to speak with the driver of the motorcar which had struck him.

The woman is speculating that her son was killed because of some misunderstanding he had with the driver of the car.

She revealed that when checks were made inside the vehicle which had struck him, she saw his earing and sheets.

“Got to be some wrong thing play out there and (the driver) kill he (Campbell), and then he want put it over as an accident. He (Campbell) is a gay, so he mussy had business with him (the driver) and something went wrong. All my son had was one long chop by his ears. Is a wrong deal!” she insisted.