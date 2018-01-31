Craig Street couple busted by CANU with cocaine in their home

A Craig Street, Campbellville Georgetown couple are now in custody following the discovery of over one kilogram of cocaine in their home by officers of the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

Based on reports received, ranks of the drug enforcement unit swooped down on the property on Tuesday where they conducted a search during which the cocaine was discovered.

Upon the discovery, the owners Andre Gomes also called ‘Zipper’ and his wife were arrested and are expected to be charged shortly.

INews understands that a quantity of cash, jewellery and other valuables were also seized by the CANU ranks.

It is believed that the couple were under surveillance by drug enforcement officers for quite some time.