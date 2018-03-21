CPL, Yello Media partner to proliferate Caribbean cricket digitally

Yello Media, the Caribbean’s foremost digital and print advertiser, and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have announced the formation of a new three year partnership designed to create community support, commerce, and engagement through cricket.

The regional partnership, the first of its kind for Yello Media Group since its rebrand in 2017, is part of the company’s push to establish and support initiatives that celebrate Caribbean people and culture.

Yello Media Group’s Director of Marketing Tshani Jaja welcomed the initiative stating “Cricket plays such an important role in Caribbean history and culture. The CPL has in recent years driven a resurgence in the sport and has successfully engaged a wide subsection of support from all age groups, including young people. With this partnership Yello Media Group is able to introduce a more modern and digital take on a tradition that has been ongoing for generations”.

Yello will, through its newly introduced mobile app and online platforms, provide match fixtures and profiles on players. Yello will also launch an online campaign to give fans an opportunity to win match tickets and special prizes in Yello’s participating markets – Jamaica, Barbados, Guyana, St. Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

CPL Commercial Director Jamie Stewart added “We are excited to welcome Yello as a Sponsor of the Hero CPL for the next 3 years. Yello is the Caribbean leader in the digital space and it is perhaps testament to the League’s innovative and powerful online presence that this exciting partnership has been possible.

He further added, “Fans can expect some fun activities both online and offline, with the opportunity to win tickets, merchandise and unique experiences as the CPL gets closer. We would like to thank the Company for their shared vision and invite fans to find what they need throughout the Caribbean with Yello.”

The partnerships further establishes the Yello Media mantra of knowing and celebrating local. (cplt20)