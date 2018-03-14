CPL 2018: Permaul confident in Warriors breaking title jinx

With the Biggest Party in Sport just months away, senior Guyana Amazon Warriors spinner Veerasammy Permaul is backing the relatively new side to finally deliver the elusive title to their Guyanese fans in the sixth edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

One of Guyana’s leading spin bowlers, along with Devendra Bishoo, who is also his Warriors teammate, Permaul told this media group on Tuesday, that he is most certain the Warriors can finally win the title which has eluded them for five years.

The left-arm spinner has since gone on to achieve success with the Guyana Jaguars and even the West Indies A and senior sides but said adding the CPL title which has avoided his team to the accolades will be priceless moment for the entire country.

“It always a pleasure to be a part of the Amazon Warriors, I want to thank the franchise for keeping their trust and belief in me and hopefully this year we can bring glory to this nation by winning our first CPL title” he posited.

The Warriors, like most franchises have undergone changes over the years, however, with franchises retaining a few of their key players who might have been good to them over the seasons, Permaul credited his future team for yet again having the ideal blend of talent coming into the tournament.

“I think we got a really good team mixed with both experience and youth. Once we can play together as one unit when it comes to batting, bowling and fielding; I see no reason we can’t have a successful year”.

With 35 wickets under his belt from 50 innings and 2013 being his most successful CPL to date having bagged 10 wickets overall, his skill and effectiveness over the years has far outweighed his overall returns.

As a bowler with international experience and one of the Caribbean’s leading wicket-takers, the former Guyana skipper believes that it is crucial for him now as a senior member to be more consistent going forward.

While the recent player draft saw the Warriors placing trust in a few of their soldiers such as; Rayad Emrit, Bishoo, Luke Ronchi, Sohail Tanveer, Gajanand Singh, Chadwick Walton among others, a few new faces will have their opportunity to shine this year.

Two of those in particular; all-rounders Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd are among the Amazon Warriors newbies.

Both players have been exceptional for the Guyana Jaguars, especially during their title defence in the Regional 4-Dayers and Permaul believes their addition to the squad is a great thing.

Concluding his interview, the 28 year-old said his team needs to find a way to break the latter stage hurdles which have been afflicting the Warriors.

Permaul and company will look to get themselves organized in the months ahead with the gala tournament set to bowl off August 8 with the first string of matches being played in Guyana. (Clifton Ross)