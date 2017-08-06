CPL 2017: Tallawahs collapse to give Tridents a narrow win

Barbados Tridents 142-7 (Malik 33, Smith 28, Imad 2 for 15) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 130-6 (Simmons 53, Hosein 2 for 24, Khan 1 for 9) by 12 runs

A dramatic batting collapse by the Jamaica Tallawahs middle order, instigated by some accurate bowling from the Barbados Tridents was key to the Tridents emerging victorious by 12 runs in third match of the 2017 Hero Caribbean Premier League.

Despite losing Kumar Sangakkara in the first over of their run-chase the Tallawahs appeared on track to chase down the Tridents first innings total of 142 with Lendl Simmons anchoring the innings. However, the Tridents bowlers never let the Tallawahs get away in the first half of the chase and although the Tallawahs seemed to be in command they always required an acceleration.

That acceleration never came as the Barbados Tridents bowlers squeezed the Tallawahs at the opportune moment.

The Tallawahs collapse begun in the twelfth over when Andre McCarthy was trapped leg before wicket by a googly from Imran Khan to leave them 77 for 2. When Shakib Al Hasan was caught behind in the very next over the pressure on Simmons multiplied.

On a tough pitch for batting Simmons was the only player who managed to score with fluency. He used his feet excellently and hit powerfully down the ground for his 53 off 46 balls.

Batting in the searing heat appeared to take its toll on Simmons though, and he was run out immediately after the dismissal of Shakib as he mis-judged a single and could not reach for his crease when Nicolas Pooran threw down the stumps.

Simmons’ dismissal changed the complexion of the run-chase and when Jonathan Foo was dismissed shortly afterwards the Tallawahs were facing an uphill task, requiring 61 off 41 balls.

Imad Wasim and Roman Powell kept the Tallawahs within touching distance but when Powell was superbly caught on the mid-wicket boundary by Kane Williamson the match was put beyond them. The pick of the Tridents bowlers were the spinners, Khan—who took 1 for 9—and Akeal Hosein—who took 2 for 24.

Perhaps the difference between the two teams lay in the final two overs of the Barbados Tridents innings when some powerful hitting and wayward death bowling took 25 off the last two overs, elevating the Tridents from 117 for 6 to 142 for 7.

Up until those last two overs the Barbados Tridents innings never really got going with the batsman finding it difficult to time the ball well.

Williamson was the first player dismissed, caught at mid-wicket from the last ball of the Powerplay – mis-timing a pull shot off the bowling of Kesrick Williams. The muscular power of Dwayne Smith brought him four early boundaries but he eventually fell victim to the accuracy of the Tallawahs bowlers, trapped leg before wicket by Shakib.

On a difficult pitch for batting Shoaib showed his experience and skill to score 33 off 27 balls, two excellent late cuts off the bowling of Imad Wasim were the highlights of a workmanlike innings.

Shoaib and Pooran threatened to build a substantial partnership after Smith’s demise but Pooran’s attacking instincts got the better of him as he attempted to hit a third off side boundary in quick succession and picked out one of two boundary-riders off the bowling of Krishmar Santokie, leaving the Tridents 74 for 3.

It was then that the innings took a turn for the worse as Imad Wasim struck twice in one over, bowling Kieron Pollard with a ball that kept low and Christopher Barnwell with a quicker delivery.

Having lost two quick wickets in the middle of the innings, from that point on the Tridents had to adjust their expectations and Shoaib batted with restraint until the 18th over when he skied an attacking shot off the bowling of Kesrick Williams. It was then that Wayne Parnell and Hosein bludgeoned the late runs which proved to be crucial.

The Tallawahs will have an opportunity to avenge this defeat when these two teams meet again at the same venue tomorrow. (CPLT20)