CPG officer goes berserk, hacks ex-wife, her lover then ingests poisonous substance

…Couple fighting for their lives at New Amsterdam Hospital

A 52-year-old officer attached to the New Amsterdam Community Policing Group (CPG) is presently in a critical condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital as a result of consuming a poisonous substance shortly after severely chopping his ex-wife and her lover last night.

According to reports received, the CPG officer, Narine Parmaloo of Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne was imbibing with this ex-wife, Nesha Parmaloo and her lover, identified only as “Mahendra, last evening.

However, an argument ensued between the CPG Officer and his ex-wife’s lover, Mahendra. This reportedly resulted in Parmaloo grabbing a cutlass from inside of the home and dealing multiple chops to his ex-wife and her lover, while threatening to chop anyone who tried to protect the duo.

The Parmaloos’ son told Inews that his father would usually visit his mother and they would often consume alcohol without there being a problem. He was unable to say what may have triggered his father’s sudden rage.

This online publication understands that the Parmaloo’s separated late last year, and the CPG Officer had reportedly threatened, on numerous occasions, to kill his ex-wife, especially after she moved in with her lover, Mahendra.

Prior to this attempt on his life, reports suggests that Narine Parmaloo, on Wednesday last, attempted to take his own life, and was hospitalized. He was only just discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

Parmaloo’s ex-wife and her lover are also clinging to their lives at the medical facility. (Ramona Luthi)