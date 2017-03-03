Court has jurisdiction over parking meter case- Justice Reynolds

..to rule on Monday whether paid parking will be placed on hold

Justice Brassington Reynolds today ruled against the application made by Attorney-at-law Roger Yearwood on behalf of Town Clerk, Royston King, essentially calling into question the High Court’s jurisdiction to adjudicate on the parking meter body in Georgetown.

As the court case proceeded with the challenge brought to it by Mohindra Arjune against the legality of the parking meter project, a new application was brought forth by Arjune’s attorney, Komal Ramkarran to have the paid parking initiative placed on hold while the project is under judicial review.

Ramkarran explained that the Order Nisi granted by the then acting Chief Justice, Yonnette Cummings-Edwards which stated that the project be halted unless the Mayor or Town Clerk presents a reason for otherwise should have acted as a stay.

As such, he called for there to be a ‘stay’ on the paid parking initiative, where a pause will be placed on the parking meter contract so that motorists will not be charged or fined.

However, Attorney Yearwood countered that the Order Nisi does not facilitate “interim or interlocutory relief,” while noting that the case was crown-side proceedings and not civil proceedings.

Justice Reynolds then placed before the court the option for the two parties to have a discussion so as to provide relief to the citizens pending the outcome of the ruling by High Court or whether they would prefer to cancel the initiative.

In response, the Smart City Solution’s Attorney, Stephen Fraser posited that relief for the period would be allowed for Mohendra Arjune, since he is the lone complainant.

In conclusion, Justice Reynolds stated that a ruling on whether a ‘stay’ will be granted will be announced on Monday afternoon. (Ramona Luthi)