Couple charged for attempting to illegally export $14.6M in raw gold

Bibi Zubida Famuda Khan, 45, and Shazam Khan, 47, both of Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara were released on self-bail by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Monday after pleading not guilty to a charge of exporting raw gold without a licence, in contravention with sections 7 and 8 of the Gold Board Act, Chapter 66:01.

The charge read that the defendants on September 20, 2017, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri East Bank Demerara (EBD), while not being a producer and without an export licence, were found in possession of raw gold weighing 1907.2 grams worth $14,611,375 GYD.

Atorneys-at-law, Glen Hanoman and Mark Waldron, appeared in defence of the two accused and indicated that they are parents to five children and permanently reside at Peter’s Hall, EBD.

According to the lawyers, their clients were arrested over a month ago and placed on bail. Moreover, they have since been cooperating with police by reporting to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) as requested.

The court heard that the testimony of eleven witnesses will be heard during trial.

Counsel Neville Jeffers led the prosecution’s case.

The duo are expected to return to court on November 16, 2017.