Cotonou Agreement, regional transportation among concerns for Guyana at CARICOM meeting

Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge said there are several issues of interest to Guyana, during the 29th Inter-sessional Heads of Government Meeting, which his team will will pursue.

This annual meeting of the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) leaders is being held in Port-au-Prince, Haiti from February 26-27.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister Greenidge, who is leading Guyana’s delegation, noted that the impact of ‘blacklisting’, an agenda item, is of special interest to this country.

Last December the European Union (EU) included four member states on a list of countries it deemed, non-cooperative tax jurisdictions.

This issue was raised by both Grenada (which was blacklisted) and CARICOM’s Secretary-General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque during the opening of the inter-sessional meeting, DPI reported.

According to Greenidge, the future of the region in the context of Cotonou, ensuring the region’s aviation industry can meet the needs of the region and the movement of skills within CARICOM are also of special interest to Guyana.

The minister further noted that border issues will be discussed during the caucus of the heads of government and advisors.

Guyana and Belize are member states whose territorial integrity remain under claims from their neighbours.

“In that caucus, they will be receiving reports on what has happened in relation to this problem since Guyana’s was last examined and what is happening in the case of Belize and Guatemala as regards plans to send their case also to the ICJ”, Minister Greenidge noted, DPI said.