Home Local News Corrupt officers are like a ‘disease’ in Police Force – PCA Head
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Scrap Metal Trade re-opened for a limited period
Cabinet has granted approval for the limited restart of the Scrap Metal Trade. At the Post Cabinet media briefing today, Minister of State Joseph...
Commissioner of Information matter sent to President – Harmon
The Commissioner of Information matter has been sent to President David Granger. Briefing the media today, on the deliberations of Cabinet, Minister of State, Joseph...
Lover strangled in jealous rage – Barbados court hears
Killer Anthony Fredericks Francis admitted he strangled his lover in a fit of jealousy because he suspected she had another lover. The 51-year-old man confessed...
2017 IPL auction delayed until late February
The IPL 2017 player auction is likely to take place in the third week of February following a delay from the originally proposed date...
MARAD commissions office in Bartica to ensure safety on waterways
In efforts to ensure safety of citizens on the waterways, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has officially opened a Maritime Safety centre at Bartica,...
Thieves loot Berbice Pensioners Association office
The elderly citizens of the Berbice Pensioners Association (BPA) were left traumatised after bandits on Sunday night invaded the premises carting off a number...
Footballer shot and killed for gold chain in Albouystown
A 39-year-old footballer was this morning gunned down in front of his home in Albouystown after he sought to alert residents in the neighbourhood...
Legislation outlawing commercial human organ trafficking in the works- MOPH
Guyana will soon draft legislation to outlaw commercial human organ harvesting, transplant tourism and organ trafficking, operations which are very attractive on the lucrative,...
Pregnant Beyonce photo mesmerises America
By Kate Dailey, BBC reporter, Washington Less than two weeks into Donald Trump's presidency, it seemed the only news from here on out would be...
Govt, Opposition receive update on ExxonMobil oil find
Local News INEWS -
Government, along with Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, met yesterday with officials of U.S. oil and gas major ExxonMobil for updates on the promising oil...