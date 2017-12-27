Corriverton-based NGO gets over $13M from USAID for after-school activities

The United States (US) Government says it is partnering with a community-based non-governmental organization (NGO) to continue its support to Guyanese youths.

Family Awareness Consciousness & Togetherness (FACT), a Corriverton-based NGO, received a US $64,800 (GYD$13,353,000) grant from the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Community, Family and Youth Resilience (CFYR) Program to carry out after-school activities in Corriverton.

CFYR is a USAID program designed to reduce youth involvement in crime and violence. It features a comprehensive package of interventions that build the resilience of youth ages 10-29, strengthen family support, and encourage community cohesion.

According to the US Embassy in Guyana, the program will provide 80 children, between the ages of 10 to 18 years, from five schools, with after-school activities which include lessons and homework support integrated with creative arts, life skills, and sports.

“This follows a call for proposals to organizations operating in five target communities in Guyana, including Corriverton. The successful grantees will deliver comprehensive interventions in Corriverton, East La Penitence, East Ruimveldt, Lodge, and Sophia. The activities will encourage student participation in positive youth development activities that reduce vulnerability to risky behaviours that lead to violence” said the Embassy.

Although the event focuses on the Corriverton community, the after-school programs, this publication was informed, will eventually reach the remaining aforementioned communities.

“The program will increase youth’s self-efficacy, improve their computer knowledge and skills, and ultimately improve school attendance by engaging them in a stimulating and rewarding set of activities. Parents will be encouraged to get involved in the academic life of their children and share in the journey by participating in regular meetings for the duration of the program” a release from the US Embassy noted.