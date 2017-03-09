Corporal implicated in AK-47 interception at Police HQ on the run

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has confirmed that Corporal 18404 Shevon Marks who was under investigation in connection with a high powered AK-47 rifle which was intercepted at the exit of the Police Headquarters and who was under confinement at Brickdam Police Station, has since escaped.

According to the police, all efforts are on stream to locate him and the Office of Professional Responsibility has launched an investigation.

The Force said it “wishes to assure that this case is not being treated differently from other cases where members of the Force are alleged to have committed grave offences, as our history is replete with examples of members of the Force being placed before the Courts for serious crimes.”

The disappearance of this Subordinate Officer, based on initial enquiries seemed to have occurred sometime on Sunday night last but was officially reported to Police Headquarters about 15:00hrs on Wednesday.



The Police noted that he was placed under close arrest for the legally required period of 72 hours. After that time expired, Marks was placed under open arrest “in a confined/restricted manner” until legal advice was obtained.

Marks however, for reasons unknown, was able to escape and has since been on the run.