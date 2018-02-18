Corporal arrested following robbery of Prison Officer

A Police Corporal along with another man are now in the custody of the Police following a robbery committed on a Prison Officer on Saturday.

The <<Inews>> understands that the 43 year old, Prison Officer was attacked and robbed by armed men at around 01:00hrs on the day in question.

According to reports, the victim was standing on the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) when he was surrounded by four males, one of whom was armed with a knife.

The man of High Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was relieved of $40,000 which was in his possession after being held at knife point.

The men then quickly made good their escape but two of them were quickly apprehended by the Police. The money was found in their possession which was returned to the Prison Officer.

The Police are hunting the other suspects as investigations continue.