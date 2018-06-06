Corentyne piracy attacks: 19-year-old slapped with murder charge

Just days after a Corentyne, Berbice businessman Nakool Manohar was charged with murdering a fisherman during the course of a robbery which occurred at sea, a teenager on Wednesday stood before Acting Chief Magistrate, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and was also charged with the said murder.

Nineteen-year-old, Alexander Denhart of 79 Village, Berbice had the indictable charge read to him which alleged that he murdered Tilacknauth Mohabir, called “Caiman” sometime between April 27, 2018 and May 3, 2018 at Corentyne, Berbice.

The teen was remanded to prison to return on June 13, 2018 at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

Denhart’s alleged accomplice and mastermind of the attack, Manohar was on last Wednesday refused bail when he was charged with the said offence at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

He was also further remanded on the two previous charges of robbery on the high seas committed in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

The accused is expected to be back in court shortly to have another murder charge, for that of Mahesh Sarjoo, called “Cooba” read to him.

Mohabir and Sarjoo’s bodies were the only two that were positively identified by relatives in Suriname after the attacks by pirates on four fishing boats at a place called Wia Wia Bank in the Atlantic Ocean.

Reports coming out of Suriname indicated that 20 fishermen were the victims of that attack and 11 are still missing and feared dead.