Corentyne man wanted for rape of 3-year-old apprehended

This publication was reliably informed that the 24-year-old Corentyne man who was wanted in connection with the reported rape of a 3-year-old female child on Friday last has been apprehended and is assisting with investigations.

INews had reported that on the day in question, the child was left in the care of the suspect’s mother, as the child’s mother would have to go to her farm in the backlands.

On Friday last the suspect’s mother had left the child unattended and it was then that her son allegedly committed the act.

When the mother of the child collected her daughter after returning from the backlands, the girl complained that the suspect interfered with her private parts.

As such, the mother contacted the police and the three-year-old was medically examined, where it was confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

Investigations are ongoing.