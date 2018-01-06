Corentyne man succumbs to Old Year’s day chopping injuries

…suspect to be charged with murder

A Corentyne, Berbice man has succumbed to his injuries after he was chopped to his head on Old Year’s Day.

The victim has been identified as Krishna Arjune, 46, of Clifton Settlement, Corentyne Berbice.

Arjune was reportedly attacked by 25-year-old Haemant Ramlall of Miss Phoebe at around 02:20hrs on the day of the incident.

Based on information received, Arjune and Ramlall were involved in an argument over an old pool game. Ramlall later picked up a cutlass and allegedly chopped Arjune to his head and shoulder.

The victim was picked up and rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was admitted at the facility in a critical condition.

Ramall was arrested and later brought before the Mibicuri Magistrate’s Court where he was charged and granted bail in the sum of $75,000.

However, Arjune succumbed to his injuries on Thursday last and Ramlall, this publication understands, has been taken back into police custody where he is expected to be charged shortly with murder.