Corentyne man killed, struck down by vehicle

According to reports, 60-year-old Ivan Prem of Albion Front, Corentyne, Berbice, was travelling on the number 19 Public Road this morning to go fishing when he was struck down by motor vehicle HC5720.

Prem was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor car was identified as a former boxing coach, Monty Roberts. He is now in police custody assisting with investigations. (Ramona Luthi)