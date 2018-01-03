Corentyne man beaten to death by friend

40-year-old Corentyne man was on Wednesday morning beaten to death by a man he once called “friend” following an argument which ensued between the two in Crabwood Creek, Berbice.

Dead is fisherman, Sahadeo Sankar.

According to police information received, the incident occurred at around 03:00hrs today.

Police say that their investigations revealed that Sankar and his 32-year-old friend – who resides at Crabwood Creek- were imbibing when they began to argue. During the heated exchange of words, Sankar allegedly injured the suspect with a knife.

The perpetrator reportedly became even more enraged and in retaliation, physically assaulted the victim, who subsequently died.

The 32-year-old suspect has since confessed to the crime, after police confronted him with footage acquired from a nearby Close Circuit Television (CCTV) camera.

Sankar’s body is presently at Skeldon Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.