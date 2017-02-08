Corentyne in terror as bandits kill another

A Corentyne businessman was this afternoon killed following an invasion at his store in Adventure, Corentyne, Berbice.

The dead man was identified as 44-year-old Famoso Jag of Adventure Village.

Reports are still sketchy but Inews understands that two men ambushed the phone card distributor in his shop, shot him, then escaped on a motorcycle.

Jag subsequently died and police are presently hunting for the two suspects.

More details in a subsequent report.

However, this killing at the hands of armed bandits comes hours after a Corentyne mother of two was shot and killed.

The woman, Lilawattie Mohamed, a 45-year-old domestic worker was reportedly in the company of her two children at their lot 149 Tain Settlement, Corentyne home when two armed bandits ambushed them and demanded money.

When the mother related that she did not have any money, one of the bandits shot her in her face. They fled the scene after the brutal attack.