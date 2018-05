The body of a Corentyne Fisherman was on Thursday found in a fishing vessel at number 65 Village, Corentyne Berbice.

Based on the description provided, the man known only as ‘Shetty’ was found with his throat slit.

The police, this publication understands, were able to apprehend another fisherman who they suspect to be the perpetrator.

The motive for the apparent murder is unclear at this juncture but more details will be provided in a subsequent report.