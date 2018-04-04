Corentyne fire leaves family of 4 homeless

An Easter Monday fire of unknown origin has left a family of four homeless and counting their losses at Number 45 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to information reaching this publication, the fire began at around 19:30hrs on Monday, while its owner and family were enjoying the Easter Holiday at a relative’s home, some 14 villages away.

Owner of the Lot 10 Number 45 Village, Corentyne, Berbice home, Geragie Parath told this online publication that after the fire started, she was informed by neighbours in the village, via telephone.

Parath recalled that after she and her family arrived at the scene, the entire wooden and concrete structure had been engulfed. She also noted that the fire service, even though they had reportedly been contacted before the family had arrived, had not reached the scene.

INews understands that after several attempts to contact the Rose Hall Outpost in Corriverton, they were finally able to report the incident again. However, the Fire Tender did not arrive until one hour later, when the blaze had completely destroyed the home.

Upon the arrival of the fire fighters, they were confronted with the wrath of the Number 45 Village residents who expressed their belief that had the Fire Service arrived promptly, sections of the two storey home could have been saved.

Meanwhile, Parath has sought to point fingers at her neighbour, whom she had has recently lodged a police complaint against.

However, the police have confirmed that the suspect has not yet been questioned.

The Guyana Fire Service has launched an investigation to ascertain how the fire was started.