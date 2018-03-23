Corentyne fatal accident: Pedestrian died from multiple injuries, driver gets bail

Donovan Baromasi, of 86 Bloomfield, Corentyne, Berbice, who was killed in a fatal accident on Wednesday last died from multiple injuries.

This is according to the post mortem examination which was conducted on Friday at the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary by Government Pathologist Dr Bridgemohan.

According to the police, Patrick King, 33, of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, the allegedly drunken driver of the vehicle that was involved in the accident appeared before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to stop and failing to render assistance.

King, a taxi driver, pleaded not guilty to all the charges and was placed on $1,000,000 bail on the causing death charge and self-bail on the others. Moreover, his driver’s licence has been suspended until the determination of the matter which has been postponed to April 23, 2018 for a report.

On the day of the incident police reports had detailed that King was proceeding east along the northern carriageway of the road when Baromasi reportedly walked across the road from north to south and into the path of the vehicle, resulting in him being struck.

However, Baromasi’s wife, Kamilowattie Mohipat, who says she was with her now dead husband when the accident occurred, has since refuted the version of the police report saying that her husband had no reason to cross the road.

“He was standing on road, then I see a car coming and it hit him. He and the car just keep going, and then I couldn’t see him, and then the car turn back and drive and go away,” the woman related.

Baromasi leaves to mourn his wife and two children.