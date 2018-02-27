Corentyne farmer nabbed with illegal gun, ammo during police operation

A 39-year-old man is expected to be processed for court soon after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and matching ammunition on Monday morning at Siparuta Village, Corentyne-Berbice.

According to information received, ranks attached to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), conducted an intelligence-led operation at around 11:20hrs on Monday and intercepted the suspect- who is a farmer- at his home at Siparuta Village, Corentyne-Berbice.

A search at his premises was launched and the law enforcement ranks were able to retrieve an unlicensed single barrel twelve gauge shotgun and fifty live matching cartridges in a suitcase under the farmer’s bed.

He was subsequently taken into custody.