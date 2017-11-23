Corentyne cattle rancher flees Police after stolen cattle found on his property

A 27-year-old labourer of Tain Village, Corentyne is currently in Police custody after his employer, who owns a cattle ranch in the Backlands Savannah of Bloomfield Village, Corentyne fled with other workers upon seeing the Police.



According to the police, they went to the businessman’s ranch after cattle farmer, Nandkishore Tagram, of Number 62 Village, Corentyne, Berbice went to the Number 62 Police Outpost and lodged a stolen or strayed cattle report.

Tagram had reported on Friday last (November 17) that forty (40) heads of his cattle, including calves branded with his registered brand DON14 went missing after they were left to graze outside of his ranch at Number 62 Village Backlands.

Police then, acting on information received, proceeded, on Sunday last (November 19) to the Bloomfield Village ranch in the company of Tagram but were prevented from gaining entry by the ranch’s owner, to check if the animals were there.

As such, o n the following day, a larger party of police returned to the ranch which is owned by a resident of Letter Kenny Village, Corentyne and on seeing the officers the owner and some workers fled.

According to the police in a statement ‘twenty-three (23) of the missing cows, including three (3) calves, eighteen (18) of which bore the victim’s brand number were recovered at the ranch.’



The owner of the ranch is currently being sought.