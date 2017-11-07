Corentyne business destroyed by fire, owner counting losses

A fire, suspected to be of electrical origin, has left a popular businessman in Corentyne, Berbice counting millions of dollars in losses after it razed his entire store on Tuesday morning.

According to the Police, the fire reportedly began at around 04:00hrs at the Indulge boutique which is located in Number 78 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

INews understands that, based on eyewitness accounts, one of the electrical wires attached to the building sparked, resulting in the subsequent fire.

The owner of the boutique, who has been identified as Raj Ramdass, 46, of Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice explained to media operatives that by the time he arrived at the scene after receiving a call from residents in the area, it was already too late to salvage anything.

INews was informed that when fire fighters arrived they had no water and as such, were forced to break one of the main pipelines in the village to quell the blaze.

An investigation has been launched.