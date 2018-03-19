Cops yet to make breakthrough in Linden footballer’s murder

Several days after former national footballer Romel Edison Gomes was brutally murdered in his Buck Hill, Linden shop during a robbery, police in ‘E’ Division are yet to identify his killers or make any breakthroughs regarding the crime.

According to Divisional Commander Anthony Vanderhyden, investigations are continuing into the matter. He has also confirmed that detectives have questioned several persons for the murder.

Commander Vanderhyden said that law enforcement officials are still working on identifying the perpetrators. He added that the Police are depending on the assistance of persons in the community to provide them with the relevant information.

The 32-year-old businessman was discovered in a pool of blood on Monday evening in his Lot 53 Buck Hill, Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden home.