Cops seeking help in identifying body found in Carifesta Avenue canal

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a male which was found in a canal along Carifesta Avenue, in the vicinity of Camp Ayangana, on Monday morning.

According to the police, the body, which is presently at Lyken’s Funeral Parlour, is of African descent and appears to be in his late 30’s. At the time of the discovery, which was about 06:00h, the man was shirtless and cladded in black jeans.

Anyone with information leading to the identification of the now dead man is asked to contact the Guyana Police Force on telephone numbers ‪227-1611, ‪227-1149, ‪227-1270, ‪227-6940-9, ‪226-6221, ‪225-2694, 911 or the nearest Police Station.