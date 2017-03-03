Cops seeking Campbellville Avenue man for fraud

Clayton Alexander Allen is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to fraud committed on Jeetendra Ram, at Fantasy Auto Sales which occurred December, 2016.

According to the police, persons with information that may lead to his arrest are asked to contact them on telephone numbers 225-6411, 226-1389, 227-2128, 226-7065, 225-2227, 225-0575, 911 or the nearest police station.