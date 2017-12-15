Cops probing death of Golden Grove taxi operator

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a taxi operator/labourer of 92 Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara, which occurred shortly after 07:00hrs today (Friday).

Gloyd Montrose, 39, who, whilst operating his taxi at Haslington, ECD, about 07:00hrs, began feeling unwell and sought the assistance of a police mobile patrol, to take him to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital.

The peace officers, without delay, acceded to his request but unfortunately he was pronounced dead on arrival. His family has since indicated that he was suffering with an ailment of the heart, according to a Police report.

The body is presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination on Monday December 18, 2017, the Police report added .