Cops probing alleged rape of juvenile detainee by City Constab Officers

Cops probing alleged rape of juvenile detainee by City Constabulary Officers

Police “A” Division Commander, Marlon Chapman has confirmed that the Town Clerk of Georgetown, Royston King, has asked him to investigate a matter involving two City Constabulary Officers in relation to an alleged sexual act committed on an under-aged detainee earlier this year. Nevertheless, as the investigations into the allegations are ongoing, City Hall has since fired the two officers implicated.

According to a reliable source, the duo were both issued dismissal letters dated October 17, 2017 and signed by the Town Clerk.

One of the officers implicated, this publication was informed, reportedly explained that he had been fired due to “gross misconduct” after he was accused of engaging in a sexual act with a juvenile who was taken into custody at the Regent Street Outpost.

The other officer was reportedly dismissed for negligence since he allegedly admitted that he saw his colleague carrying out the act but failed to have the matter reported.

The incident which occurred between August 22 and August 23 of this year was allegedly reported to City Hall by the juvenile’s mother.