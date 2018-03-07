Cops hunting 5 over daring robbery attack on Republic Park family

…toddler held at gunpoint

Police are now hunting five males- two of whom were armed with handguns- who reportedly carried out a daring robbery on a Republic Park, East Bank Demerara couple -while holding a toddler at gunpoint- at their home during the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to information received, at around 02:30hrs, a 43-year-old Financial Director and his 30-year-old spouse were asleep when the alarms in the house went off.

The Financial Director reportedly left the bedroom to investigate and it was then that one of the five men struck him over the head with an unidentified instrument.

The suspect was quickly joined by his accomplices who proceeded to hold the couple and their 10-month old daughter at gunpoint before ransacking the house.

INews understands that the perpetrators made good their escape via the eastern glass door of the house with a quantity of jewellery, several electronic gadgets, documents and other valuables.

The matter was immediately reported and even with a prompt response from law enforcement ranks, the suspects managed to flee the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.