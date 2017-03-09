Cops hold 3 over discovery of gun, ammo, narcotics at Omai

Three persons are now in police custody following a sudden raid conducted by ranks in Omai, Potaro-Siparuni (Region 8) yesterday afternoon.

Police “F” Division Commander, Rabindranauth Budhram, told INews earlier today that at about 13:00hrs on Wednesday, a search was conducted on a group of persons who were seen acting in a suspicious manner at an Omai location.

During the search, one unlicensed .45 pistol and six live rounds were found to be in the possession of one man, while narcotics were found on two other men. The quantity of narcotics however, was not disclosed.

The three men remain in police custody and investigations are ongoing.