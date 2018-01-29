Cops detain male sex workers over death of Cummings Lodge youth

Law enforcement officials have taken two male sex workers into custody in connection with the death of 20-year-old Hemchand Dalchand also called “Rakesh” whose body was found along the Oleander Gardens Public Road on Saturday night.

INews understands that despite the post mortem revealed that the man died of multiple injuries consistent with a vehicular accident, the police believed that some foul play was involved since the now dead man was last seen having a heated argument with the male sex workers. This was confirmed by “C” Division Commander, Calvin Brutus.

One of the sex workers related to INews that he was detained for an offence that he has no knowledge of.

Dalchand’s lifeless body was found in a pool of blood with several marks about the body. He was last seen in the company of his friends an event at the Ogle Community Centre. Following his discovery, his vest and slippers were found at the seawall.

Police are continuing their investigations.