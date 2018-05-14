Cops arrest 4 over discovery of unlicensed gun, ammo …in separate incidents

Police say that at about 01:10hrs yesterday, ranks on a mobile patrol in ‘A’ Division arrested a man, who was at the time in a vehicle, after an unlicensed .38 revolver with five (5) live rounds were on his person, during a search of the said vehicle at Sussex and Smyth Streets.

In another incident, at about 0l:12hrs yesterday police in ‘C’ Division arrested a 33-year-old labourer of South Vryheid’s Lust, ECD at Victoria Road, Plaisance, ECD with an unlicensed .32 revolver with two live rounds and a spent shell concealed in his crotch.

An improvised pistol was also found in a haversack he was in possession of.

And in another case, police in ‘F’ Division yesterday at about 10:45hrs detained a 38-year-old housewife of Carabese Hill, Bartica and subsequently her 42-year-old husband following the discovery of a unlicensed single barrel shotgun and twenty-five live cartridges at their mining camp, located at Big Hope Backdam, Waini River.

The suspects are all currently being processed for court.