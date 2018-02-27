Copa Airlines sponsored GFC/Brazilian final set for March 3

Copa Airlines and the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) have strengthened their collaboration geared towards the development of football in Guyana.

This partnership, which began in the latter part of 2016, seeks to facilitate talented Guyanese footballers in reaching their full potential by taking advantage of opportunities both at home and overseas.

On March 3, 2018, the final match between GFC and the Brazilians of Guyana will be played in Georgetown – the winner of which will receive the new Copa Cup Trophy – sponsored by the airline.

Back in December 2016, the first match was played in observance of the Chapecoense football squad disaster which had occurred a month earlier. The Brazilian side won that match but GFC soon prevailed with a victory in the rematch. The March 3 showdown therefore promises to be action-packed as both sides will be looking to clinch the series by emerging victorious.

Commenting on the symbol of the Copa Cup Trophy, Sales Manager in Guyana, Nadine Oudkerk said, “This trophy is particularly for the series decider and it is also a trophy that will go forward for a lot of the games between GFC and other clubs. The idea behind the trophy is to be able to give each club some bragging rights by having a trophy displayed in their clubs and of course provide a very significant tangible show of their efforts.”

The Copa Sales Manager said GFC has been doing phenomenal work with young players and the airline will continue to support these initiatives.

General Manager of GFC, Faizal Khan, said the partnership with Copa has been very meaningful, not only for the GFC club, but towards the growth and development of young footballers in Guyana.

He said over the past few years, the Club has undertaken an initiative to help young talented footballers develop professionally through “disciplined, technical, tactical, social and psychological football training.”

Some players have progressed to the extent that they have been able to sign professional contracts overseas.