Cop robbed by armed bandit in Stabroek Market Square

Police are now investigating an alleged robbery committed on one of its own on Tuesday evening in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market Square, Georgetown.

According to information received, at around 23:30hrs on the day in question, a 26-year-old Police Constable attached to the Turkeyen Police Station was walking along the Stabroek Market Square, near the Digicel booth when he was pounced on by a lone gunman.

INews was told that the unmasked bandit, while standing between two vehicles, demanded that the casually dressed officer turn over his money and valuables. The officer reportedly complied after realising that the perpetrator was armed.

In the process of the robbery, the gunman reportedly dealt the 26-year-old man a lash to his left ear before making good his escape with $70,000 in cash, along Water Street, Georgetown.

The matter was reported shortly after.