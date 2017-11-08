Cop kills self after shooting lover in La Grange Police Station

A 21-year-old female Police Constable attached to the La Grange, West Coast Demerara police station is now critical after being shot five times on Tuesday evening by another male Constable who then turned the gun on himself.

Dead is Clement Cockfield, 20, and critical at the Georgetown Public Hospital is Shanice Fraser, 21.

According to information received, Fraser came off duty at around 20:00hrs last evening and lodged her firearm along with 15 rounds of ammunition, while Cockfield came on duty and uplifted a .38 special revolver with six bullets.

The duo, who were reportedly “romantically involved” then went to the stairs located at the back of the police station to converse. However, INews was told that at around 21:00hrs, the two became involved in a heated argument. This resulted in Cockfield reportedly shooting Fraser twice, before she managed to run into the building, screaming “help!”

The irate 20-year-old reportedly followed her, and even though other ranks attempted to confine him, Cockfield managed to discharge three more shots at Fraser.

He then committed suicide by shooting himself in the head with the remaining bullet.

The 21-year-old woman was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital and subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Investigations are ongoing.