Cop dies after crashing motorcycle

A Police Constable on Saturday morning lost his life after a motorcycle which he was test driving crashed on the Unity Old Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Elroy Newton, 37, of Lot 70 Voorzig, Mahaicony, ECD, who was stationed at Transport Workshop, Eve Leary.

Reports are that the accident occurred sometime around 19:30h while the officer was test driving motorcycle CE 4555.

INews was told that at the time of the accident, the Constable was proceeding north along Unity Old Road allegedly at a very fast rate. It was revealed that Newton was not wearing a safety helmet.

In the process of negotiating a sharp turn, the Officer lost control of the motorcycle and fell to the road, sustaining multiple injuries about his body.

He was picked up by public-spirited persons and rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) in a statement sent out its condolences to the wife and children of Newton.