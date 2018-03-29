Cop accused of raping teen gets bail

Police constable Mark Otto, 23, was on Thursday released on $250,000 bail after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus for indictable charge of rape.

He is accused of sexually penetrating a child under the age of consent in May 2017 at Roxanne Burnham Garden, Georgetown.

The prosecution is contending that the officer was in a relationship with the 15-year-old when the incident occurred.

The matter was adjourned to April 4, 2018, when Otto is expected to make his next court appearance.