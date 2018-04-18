Convicted taxi driver implicated in Supply robbery attempt charged again

Steve Hercules, one of the six men who were charged for multiple offences on Tuesday morning, in connection with the foiled Supply robbery, was earlier today remanded to prison on another charge when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The accused plead not guilty when the charge was read to him by Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

It was alleged that on March 25, 2018, at Princess Street, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, he stole a motorcar along with valuables totaling in excess of $3M.

Hercules, a taxi driver, is expected to re-appear in court on April 30, 2018.

On Tuesday, Hercules, along with five other men were charged on several counts of having firearms and ammunition in their possession while being unlicenced for same, and for imitating a vehicle licence plate.

He was sentenced to 8 years in prison on the possession charges after pleading guilty.