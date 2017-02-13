Controversial parking meter advocate Ifa Cush was jailed in US for grand larceny

INews was able to confirm that Ifa Kamau Cush, one of the original principals behind the controversial parking meters deal had been jailed for four months in New York in 2002 and placed on five years’ probation for grand larceny in the third degree.

In court documents seen by INews (and published below), Cush plead guilty on March 15, 2002 to grand larceny in the third degree in the County Court of Nassau County. He was sentenced to four months of incarceration and five years of probation, and he was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of US$7,981.50.

Cush did not appeal and was released from custody on May 5, 2002. On November 20, 2006, Cush was charged with violating the terms of his probation. The County Court signed a Declaration of Delinquency and a warrant was issued for Cush’s arrest. Cush was returned on the warrant in November 2006 and released on his own recognizance the next month. He was then returned again on the warrant on August 30, 2011, and he has been in custody since that time.

On September 13, 2011, Cush was brought to court for a pre-violation hearing conference. Although further court proceedings were scheduled for September 20, October 11,

and October 24, each of these court dates was adjourned in succession. On November 15, 2011, the court convened the parties and scheduled a hearing on Cush’s alleged probation violation.

Cush recently made some very controversial comments on social media about opponents of the parking meters deal, and was thoroughly roasted by scores of commentators. Confirmation of his guilty plea would mostly likely raise serious questions as to whether there was any due diligence done on him by the Mayor and City Council prior to the orchestration of a deal with him for the controversial parking meters in Georgetown.

Cush was one of the original signatories to the deal but was later swept aside when a Mexican company, Smart City Solutions (SCS) entered the equation and took over his company.

Below are sections of a court document confirming that Cush was jailed in the US on a grand larceny charge.