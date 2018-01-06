Contractor trailed from Bank robbed of employee salaries

…Two employees with him also robbed of belongings

A businessman and two of his employees were trailed from a Bank in Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and robbed by gunmen.

The victims are contractor Ravindranauth Bhim, 43, of Bel Air Village Greater Georgetown, and his employees, 38-year-old Mark Henson of Parfaite Harmonie and Basil Puran, 37, of Narine Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The robbery occurred at around 11:30hrs on the Bel Air Village, main road, when the car in which the men were travelling in stopped.

According to reports received, Bhim had just changed a cheque for $300,000 and was headed to Bel Air where his employees were supposed to be paid.

However, when Bhim reportedly stopped on the road in front of a shop; two bandits rode up on a motorcycle and stopped alongside him.

One of the bandits reportedly pulled out a gun and broke one of the windows of the premio motorcar that the three victims were in.

Bhim was reportedly pulled out of the driver’s seat and placed to lie on the road where he was searched and the $300,000 was found in his pants pocket.

The other bandit then dismounted the motorcycle and searched the other two victims, making off with their phones and other valuables.

The matter was reported to the police.

Police, this publication was told, are reviewing CCTV footage of the crime scene as they probe the incident. (Kizzy Coleman)