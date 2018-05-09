Construction sector to benefit from new standard for masonry concrete blocks

First-time homeowners looking to build; while those operating in the construction sector will soon benefit from improved block making, and higher quality blocks, following the approval and publication of the new standard for masonry concrete blocks.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), during 2017, conducted a number of consultations countrywide with block-makers to draft the criteria which will regularise the local manufacturing of concrete blocks.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), Director of GNBS, Candelle Walcott-Bostwick said the initiative stemmed from consumers dissatisfaction after facing a number of challenges with low-quality concrete blocks.

“The agency now has a standard to regulate the making of concrete blocks which will be used by block makers to ensure quality concrete blocks,” Walcott-Bostwick said.

According to the GNBS, official potential consumers will be advised what to look for when purchasing blocks when the standards are publicised within weeks, DPI reported.

The regulations were developed by Technical Officer, Hemraj Sanichara under the Civil Engineering Committee of the GNBS.

Additionally, the director noted the agency is also in the process of sourcing a consultant to revise its existing local building code to benefit those in the construction sector.

These moves come as the government continues to push its housing drive across the country, as part of its plans to ensure sustainable communities, which will offer residents a better standard of housing across the board, DPI said.