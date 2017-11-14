Constable shot by colleague in pursuit of a robbery suspect- Police

Police say one of their own, a Constable, is currently receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, after being accidentally shot in his upper right arm by one of his colleagues during the pursuit of a robbery suspect at Leopold and Breda Streets, Charlestown, Georgetown.

According to the police in a release, the incident happened around 15:30hrs on Tuesday and the injured officer’s condition is listed as stable.

Investigations are currently in progress with regards to the robbery suspect who escaped.

