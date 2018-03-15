Constable found in possession of stolen motorcycle detained -Police

An intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force has resulted in the detention of one of their junior officers on Wednesday after he was found in possession of a stolen motorcycle belonging to another member of the Force.

According to the police in a release, the twenty-one year-old detained police constable who resides at Friendship, East Bank Demerara and is stationed in ‘A’ Division claimed ownership of the motorcycle of which he has no documentation for.

It was subsequently discovered that the motorcycle was fitted with a pair of false registration plates.

The engine and chassis numbers of the motorcycle corresponded with that of a registration produced by a detective constable who is also stationed in ‘A’ Division and who alleged that his motorcycle CH 8132 was stolen from his yard in July, 2017 at Dennis Street, Campbellville.

According to the police, a case file is being prepared and forwarded for legal advice.