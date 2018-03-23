Constable accused of rape remanded

A Police constable was on Friday remanded to prison after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Sherdel Issacs Marcus to answer to a rape charge.

Mark Otto, 23, is accused of sexually penetrating a child under the age of consent in May 2017 at Roxanne Burnham Garden, Georgetown.

The prosecution is contending that the officer was in a relationship with the 15-year-old when the incident occurred.

Police prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield objected to bail, and the matter was adjourned to March 28.

The matter was held in camera.