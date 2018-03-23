Constable accused of rape remanded

0
29

A Police constable was on Friday remanded to prison after he appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Sherdel Issacs Marcus to answer to a rape charge.

Accused: Mark Otto

Mark Otto, 23, is accused of sexually penetrating a child under the age of consent in May 2017 at Roxanne Burnham Garden, Georgetown.

The prosecution is contending that the officer was in a relationship with the 15-year-old when the incident occurred.

Police prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield objected to bail, and the matter was adjourned to March 28.

The matter was held in camera.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY