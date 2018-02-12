Commemorative stamp to be launched in honour of Dr Cheddi Jagan

As Guyana prepares to celebrate the birth centenary of founding leader and former President Dr Cheddi Jagan, the Guyana Post Office Corporation has announced plans to launch a commemorative stamp in his honour.

Public Telecommunications Minister Catherine Hughes, who holds responsibility and oversight for the GPOC, said that the stamp is being produced and designed by the Inter-Governmental Philatelic Corporation which is headquartered in the US.

This company, according to the minister, has a long standing relationship with the GPOC and has produced many stamps over the past years.

The University of Guyana, which was co-founded by Dr Jagan, will also be hosting a series of academic activities in honour of the late Guyanese premier and President in March.

Meanwhile, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), which was founded by the late President, will be hosting several activities throughout 2018 to mark his 100th birth anniversary.

Cheddi Berret Jagan was born March 22, 1918, at Plantation Port Mourant, British Guiana.

He was a politician and union activist, who in 1953, became the first popularly-elected Prime Minister of British Guiana (now Guyana).

He headed the country’s Government again from 1957 to 1964 and from 1992 to 1997.